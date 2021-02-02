Arizona Gov. Ducey: New COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots to open on Feb. 3

article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced on Feb. 2 that state health officials will open up registration for 21,000 more COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 3.

"This is part of the state’s ongoing work to speed up the pace of vaccine distribution. These additional appointments will be available to prioritized Arizonans at the new state-run vaccination site at Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium," read a portion of the statement.

According to the statement, groups prioritized to date in Arizona include:

Frontline healthcare workers Emergency services workers Residents and staff at long-term care facilities (in Phase 1A) Protective services workers; K-12, university, and community college educators; childcare workers; and adults 65 and older (prioritized Phase 1B)

According to a map provided by the Governor's Office, Maricopa and Pinal Counties are not among the counties that are vaccinating those 65 and older as part of the prioritized group.

The appointment slots, officials say, will be available from Feb. 5 to Feb. 18, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

"Those who receive their first vaccinations at State Farm Stadium or Phoenix Municipal Stadium will have a guaranteed appointment for second doses at the same vaccination site," read a portion of the statement.

The slots, according to officials, were made available in the aftermath of Gov. Ducey's signing of an executive order, which requires all vaccine providers that have received more than 1,000 doses and had over 40% of those doses remaining unused to submit a plan to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

"Plans submitted by counties and health care providers identified available doses of the Pfizer vaccine and allowed ADHS to open up additional appointments at Phoenix Municipal Stadium," read a portion of the statement.

According to the governor's website, "Information about all the vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with an operator who can assist. Note: You can use the patient portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for someone else in a prioritized group, such as someone 65 and older."

Vaccine doses have been thrown out

News of the new appointment slots comes amid reports that some COVID-19 vaccine doses have been thrown out.

According to Maricopa County officials, 553 vaccine doses have been thrown out at the five Maricopa County locations.

Officials with the Maricopa County Health Department say they have developed multiple layers to avoid waste, including:

Operating larger sites to avoid waste Requiring appointments Planning for no shows and cancellations Administering vaccines to volunteers who fall into categories

Health expert Will Humble says with more than 153,000 vaccine doses already administered in Arizona, a 0.3% waste rate is impressive, as usually, 3% of vaccines at any doctor's office will go to waste.

"That's way better than a pediatrics office," said Humble. "It's not zero, but if you think about the conditions out there, you have a whole bunch of volunteers working eight-hour shifts, and the weather conditions, depending on what kind of day, people will make mistakes."

Humble says it is normal for vaccines to be thrown out, for various reasons.

"It's better to not give someone a vaccine that's questionable than to give someone a vaccine that's out of temperature or has been dropped on the ground, or you made a mistake with the vial," said Humble.

Meanwhile, state officials say they have not thrown out any doses at its two vaccination locations. However, state officials went on to say that there are instances that may arise, such as manufacturer, shipping, and temperature issues, without giving a number.

