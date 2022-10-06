2022 Election: How to watch the Arizona Senate debate

You Decide 2022: Tonight, Arizona's Senate candidates will take the stage in their one and only debate.

The debate between Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly, Republican challenger Blake Masters, and Libertarian candidate Marc Victor will take place at Arizona PBS studios in downtown Phoenix.

It will be televised on FOX 10 and FOX 10 Xtra at 6 p.m. You can also watch the debate live on FOX10Phoenix.com and our YouTube channel.

Two big issues that the candidates are expected to square off on include border security and abortion.

A newly released CBS News and You.gov poll shows the race is close. It has Mark Kelly at 51% of voters and Blake Masters 3 points behind at 48%. That's within the margin of error, which is 3.8%.

More on the 2022 Midterm Election: