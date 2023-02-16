Arizona Wish kid reacts to Michael Jordan's big donation to Make-a-Wish

Beneficiaries of Make-a-Wish Foundation are reacting to news of Michael Jordan's $10 million donation to the foundation.

On Feb. 15, it was reported that Jordan's donation, which was done in celebration of his 60th birthday, is the largest donation ever received from an individual in Make-a-Wish's 43-year history.

"For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids," Jordan said in a news release. "Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration."

Jordan first started granting wishes 34 years ago, and has since granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world.

Read More: Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday

In Phoenix, two wish kids spoke out about their experience meeting up with Jordan.

"It was pretty cool," said Elijjah, who met Jordan a few years ago while he was battling cancer. "It's a cool memory to think about, to say I talked to the greatest basketball player ever. I have stuff signed by the greatest basketball player ever. It's cool."

Donovan, meanwhile, met Jordan in person when he was battling cancer in 2009.

"Seeing Michael Jordan in person is amazing for a 9-year-old kid," said Donovan. "I was probably four-foot nothing, looking up at a six-foot-six man, like, big presence, huge hand, and the first thing he said to me is 'what's up, dude? Let's talk. Let's chat,' and i was, like, mouth open. Starstruck. Didnt know what to say."

Donovan said meeting Michael Jordan inspired him to give back in a similar way.

"That opportunity to meet Michael Jordan set me on a path to be able to provide that same experience to other people," said Donovan. "It encouraged me to start my own nonprofit to help other kids with cancer right after that experience, and it just carried on to now, and I've still kept that same goal in life, to help people with that same experience that I got."

