Baby girl found safe in Phoenix after being taken; mother arrested: police

Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:39 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:24 AM MST until WED 2:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:51 AM MST until WED 1:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:38 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 12:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Updated August 10, 2022 12:26PM
PHOENIX - Police in Phoenix say a 5-month-old baby girl who was taken from her foster home by her biological mother has been found safe, and her mother has been arrested. 

Angelica Salinas, 24, reportedly went to the home at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 to visit her daughter, Eunice, and walked out of the house with her. Their whereabouts were unknown for several days, Phoenix Police said.

"Angelica does not have custodial rights to Eunice and there is concern for the child's safety," police said.

Officers said their main concern was that the mother did not have an established home or resources to care for her, but the child was never believed to be in any physical danger.

On Aug. 9, Angelica reportedly showed up at a family member's house with Eunice, and that's when someone contacted police.

Officers arrived at the home to find the baby in good health. The mother was arrested and booked into jail.

Angelica Salinas, 24, reportedly went to a foster home to visit her daughter, Eunice, and walked out of the house with her. Baby Eunice has since been found safe and her mother has been arrested, police said. (Phoenix Police Department)

