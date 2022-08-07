Baby girl found safe in Phoenix after being taken; mother arrested: police

Police in Phoenix say a 5-month-old baby girl who was taken from her foster home by her biological mother has been found safe, and her mother has been arrested.

Angelica Salinas, 24, reportedly went to the home at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 to visit her daughter, Eunice, and walked out of the house with her. Their whereabouts were unknown for several days, Phoenix Police said.

"Angelica does not have custodial rights to Eunice and there is concern for the child's safety," police said.

Officers said their main concern was that the mother did not have an established home or resources to care for her, but the child was never believed to be in any physical danger.

On Aug. 9, Angelica reportedly showed up at a family member's house with Eunice, and that's when someone contacted police.

Officers arrived at the home to find the baby in good health. The mother was arrested and booked into jail.

