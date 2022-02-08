Bill proposed to the Arizona State Legislature aims to split up Maricopa County into 4 smaller counties

Maricopa County could become a lot smaller if a bill proposed to the Arizona State Legislature is approved by state lawmakers.

Under House Bill 2787, which was introduced by nine GOP state lawmakers, Maricopa County will be split up into four smaller counties, with Maricopa County occupying most of Avondale, Glendale, Phoenix, and Tempe.

The other three counties, under the bill, will be named Hohokam County, Mogollon County and O'Odham County. Hohokam County will include the East Valley, including Chandler and Mesa, while Mogollon County will include Scottsdale, north Phoenix, and Peoria. O'Odham County will include the western parts of Maricopa County, as it is currently constituted.

Reaction to the bill in the Phoenix area is mixed.

"It gives them more chances to give money in different things easier," said one man.

"I think it is a convenience time for them to try and split things up after we went blue for Biden in the last election," said a woman. "I think it's definitely a politically motivated move."

We have reached out to the sponsors of the bill, but they have yet to respond. Meanwhile, House Republican Spokesperson Andrew Wilder has issued a statement that reads, in part:

HB2787 is a legislative proposal with bipartisan support designed to ensure that Arizona governments remain accountable and representative to the community for generations to come.

