Cathy Sposito: Man who killed Arizona woman linked to other crimes, sheriff says

Updated August 25, 2023 1:24PM
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Authorities say they have identified the suspect who killed an Arizona woman 36 years ago on a Prescott hiking trail.

Cathy Sposito, 23, was found dead on Thumb Butte Trail in Prescott on June 13, 1987. At around 7:00 a.m. that day, Sposito rode her mountain bike to the trailhead and began hiking up the path before she was killed.

Other hikers, according to investigators, heard Sposito's screams for help, but no one could reach her in time.

Cathy Sposito (YCSO)

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office held a news conference on Aug. 25, announcing that Bryan Scott Bennett committed the murder. Bennett died by suicide in 1994 but was linked to Sposito's murder through DNA evidence.

Authorities say Bennett is also linked to multiple sexual assaults in Prescott.

"Cathy Sposito, I am saying today with high confidence today, was murdered by Bryan Scott Bennett," said Sheriff David Rhodes.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area where the murder happened: