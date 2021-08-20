Chandler couple accused of pandemic loan and AHCCCS fraud

article

Officials with the United States Attorney's Office say two people from the East Valley have been arrested and accused of fraud in connection with COVID-19 Pandemic loans and Arizona's Medicaid agency, the Arizona Healthcare Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).

According to the statement, Dale Henson and Zoila Henson, both 53, were arrested on Aug. 18 and accused of fraudulently billing AHCCCS and fraudulently receiving COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Funds.

"The couple was charged earlier this month by the federal grand jury in a 58-count indictment," read a portion of the statement.

Extent of alleged fraud detailed in indictment

Under the indictment, the Hensons were accused of using their medical billing company to bill AHCCCS for services not actually rendered.

"The couple is alleged to have submitted $1.2 million in fraudulent bills to AHCCCS over a 9-month period in 2019-2020, and then to have used some of the proceeds to purchase a $1.3 residence in Gilbert, Arizona," read a portion of the statement.

The indictment also accused the Hensons of lying in their applications for COVID-19 Pandemic-related loans, and used the loans for personal expenses, such as purchasing a home in Mexico, where Zoila is a citizen.

Officials: Suspects charged with multiple offenses

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office say the suspects are accused of healthcare fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

"A conviction for healthcare fraud or wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years, a conviction for money laundering carries a sentence of up to 10 years, and a conviction for aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory, consecutive 24-month prison sentence – in addition to hefty maximum fines for each offense," read a portion of the statement.

