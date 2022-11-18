Commercial truck rolls over on Loop 202 ramp in west Phoenix, spilling hay

Road crews are busy at work this morning after a semi truck rolled over on the ramp from Loop 202 to Interstate 10 in west Phoenix, spilling hay on the freeway.

The rollover crash happened on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 18, and one person was injured. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Emergency crews are still working to remove the spilled hay from the roadway.

It is unclear what led up to the rollover.

More Arizona headlines

Hay spilled all over the roadway after a semi rollover on the Loop 202/I-10 ramp in west Phoenix.







