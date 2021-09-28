'Compassion Cacti Lanyard' helping travellers with hidden disabilities at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is doing its best to help make travel a bit easier for those with disabilities.

The goal of the airport's Compassion Cacti Lanyard Program, which is now in full swing, is to take the pressure off of those needing a bit more assistance navigating the airport. The lanyard is for anyone, children or adults, who self identifies as having a hidden disability.

"It could be dementia or some sort of sensory challenge. What they get out of this program is just knowing that the staff will see the lanyard, and will provide additional help. Whether that looks like changing the way they provide directions or providing additional directions or providing them more time to be able to respond," said Misty Cisneros-Contreras with Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

A Compassion Cacti Lanyard, as issued by Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport for travellers with hidden disabilities.

Airport staff is now trained to look out for anyone wearing the bright green lanyards, and to provide help when needed. The lanyards are free, and all people need to is apply for one.

"Once you apply for a lanyard -- which is super easy, you just go on skyharbor.com and make that request. There are no medical records or anything like that required. They make that reservation, and then come here to our Compassion Corner and pick up based on their reservation," said Cisneros-Contreras.

Once a person is in the program, they can use the lanyard every time they travel through Sky Harbor.

Request a Compassion Cacti Lanyard from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

https://comments.skyharbor.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000538112

