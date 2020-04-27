Customs and Border Protection: Man from India caught crossing the border tests positive for COVID-19

article

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Monday that a 31-year-old man who was caught crossing the border has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement, the man, along with three Mexican nationals, was caught near Calexico, California on April 23. While the three Mexican nationals were returned to Mexico, the Indian man was taken to a Border Patrol facility for processing.

The man, officials say, was evaluated by medical personnel and placed on quarantine because he displayed flu-like symptoms. Test results for the man came back positive.

CBP officials say the man is the first individual in CBP custody to test positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing has been done with those he may have been in contact with, and the Government of Mexico has been notified of the incident.

As for the man, CBP officials say he has been transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where he is being treated.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Advertisement

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related stories

Arizona sees no new coronavirus deaths for the 1st time in a month

Pace of Arizona deaths in outbreak slows after recent surge

Gov. Ducey announces COVID-19 testing blitz in Arizona