Deputies searching for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies are searching for a man who went underwater while swimming and didn't resurface.

MCSO says deputies responded to the Sunset Ridge area just after 11:30 a.m. on June 26.

"When deputies arrived, a witness stated that a male adult was swimming, went underwater and did not resurface," MCSO said in a statement.

Deputies remain at the scene, searching for the man.

Last week, an adult drowned at Lake Pleasant near Harbor Marina, marking the fourth drowning at the lake so far this year.

Lake Pleasant

Area where the search is underway: