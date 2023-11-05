Deputies searching Gila River in Avondale after reports of someone yelling for help

First responders are searching for a person they got a report of being in distress in or near the Gila River in Avondale Sunday night.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of El Mirage and Indian Springs roads after they got a report of someone yelling for help in the area around 5 p.m.

When deputies got there, they couldn't find anyone near the water.

Deputies are working on this incident, MCSO Sgt. Monica Bretado says. Avondale Fire and Medical and surrounding first responder agencies are helping the sheriff's office.

The investigation is taking place in Avondale right next to the Phoenix Raceway where the NASCAR championship was held just hours before.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident is: