Driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

Police are searching for suspects after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on Tuesday night.

Phoenix officers responded to the 911 call at around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 4 and discovered a man with "injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."

The man, identified as 25-year-old Cedric Martinez, later died from his injuries.

Detectives are still investigating what happened and are trying to find out who was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

