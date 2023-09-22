Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Arizona State Fair, Strike Out Bowling & more

Check out food fests, the Arizona State Fair, musical evenings with Esteban, fundraisers, farmers markets, Hot Wheels Legends Tour, an Elvis festival, and more in the Phoenix metro area this weekend.

Chandler

Rockin' Taco Street Fest

"A food, music and cultural celebration, Rockin’ Taco Street Fest features creative tacos from 20 local restaurants and food trucks. Wash it all down with Fresh Fruit Fresca, Cerveza, Handcrafted Margaritas, Micheladas and more! Event highlights include live entertainment featuring the Red Not Chili Peppers, Luche Libre Wrestling, Hot Chili Pepper & Taco Eating Competitions, Mariachi, a Mechanical Taco Ride, Margarita & Michelada Master Tent, Little Amigos play area, additional shaded areas and much more."

Sept. 23

12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dr. A. J. Chandler Park

178 E. Commonwealth Ave.

https://forty8live.com/rockintacoaz

Gilbert

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

"Celebrating its sixth year, this epic global contest offers custom car builders the unique opportunity to have their passion projects turned into the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy car."

The event will also feature a Power Wheels® racing track, RC Races, a preview of the new Hot Wheels™ Rift Rally and play spaces where kids can interact with the latest toys from Hot Wheels.

Sept. 23

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Free admission

Walmart Supercenter Gilbert - 2501 S. Market St.

https://hotwheelslegends.com

Harvest in the Heritage District

"Fall season is drawing near and Gilbert is debuting Harvest in the Heritage District, a collection of themed events and experiences inviting locals and visitors to explore Downtown Gilbert."

Sept. 22 - Nov. 5

https://www.discovergilbert.com/harvest

¡Viva! A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage

Sept. 22

6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Northwest corner of Gilbert Rd. and Canal (west of Barrio Queen)

388 N. Gilbert Rd.

Free admission

Glendale

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

"The Greatest of All Time" John Cena live! AJ Styles, United States Champion Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, The Brawling Brutes, Solo Sikoa and The Street Profits! Plus from Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch vs Zoey Stark! *Card subject to change."

Sept. 22

Doors open at 3:15 p.m.

4:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Desert Diamond Arena

9400 W. Maryland Ave.

Tickets start at $20

Pre-paid parking is required

DesertDiamondArena.com/events/detail/fridaynightsmackdown

Artisan Alley

"Shop our outdoor night market with over 90 homegrown makers, creators, artists + more! Mingle with locals & meet independent, small businesses. This season’s vendors include a mixed bag of inspired products, including textiles, fashion, jewelry, unique gifts, self-care, sustainable items + others."

Sept. 23 and select Saturdays

Free admission

Westgate Entertainment District at Fountain Park

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.

Free entry and onsite parking

https://westgateaz.com

Goodyear

Roundup Food Truck Festival

Find over 60 food trucks and family-friendly activities at the West Valley Mavericks' massive annual food truck fundraiser.

"The Roundup raises funds for many organizations located in the West Valley. This year, the Roundup will highlight two beneficiaries; New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence and assault refuge and Mercy House, which provides support services to children living in underserved communities."

Sept. 23

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Goodyear Ballpark

1933 S. Goodyear Way

Free admission and parking

WestValleyMavericksFoundation.org

Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market

"Located on the Inspire Farms property in Downtown Mesa, guests have the opportunity to explore the city, experience public art, contemporary art and engage with the community through our programming, live music and vendor experiences."

Sept. 23

8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

206 E. Main St.

https://dtmesafarmersmarket.com

Phoenix

Arizona State Fair

Sept. 22 - Oct. 29

Gates open at 4 p.m. opening weekend

General admission: $15

Parking: Starts at $8

Arizona State Fairgrounds

1826 W. McDowell Rd.

602-252-6771

https://azstatefair.com

Downtown Phoenix Farmer's Market

"Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market is committed to seasonally grown, local foods, and products. We take immense pride in our weekly, urban event where residents and visitors can shop for community farmers and small businesses year-round. Open, rain or shine!"

Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

5th Street and McKinley

https://downtownphoenixfarmersmarket.org/this-saturday-at-the-market/

Cowtown S.K.A.T.E.'s Strike Out bowling fundraiser

"Gather your friends, family, and colleagues to form a team or register as an individual and get assigned to a team to compete in a friendly bowling tournament. Whether you're a seasoned bowler or a first-timer, this event is suitable for all skill levels. It's not just about the strikes and spares – it's about making a positive impact in our community."

Sept. 23

Check in at 11 a.m.

Bowling begins at 12 p.m.

Let It Roll Bowl & Entertainment Center

8925 N. 12th St.

Admission: $45 per bowler/$225 team of 5

Register at https://www.cowtownskate.org/strikeout

Phoenix miniFEST

"Bridging The Music is headed to PHOENIX for an evening of music, art & community in a festival-style atmosphere! Come support top-notch local and touring acts, visual artists and more."

Sept. 23

Doors open at 1:45 p.m., music starts at 2 p.m.

All ages event, but anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

Cactus Jack's

4747 E. Elliot Rd. #5

Tickets start at $20

http://www.cactusjacksbar.co

https://bridgingmusic.com

Scottsdale

Arizona Elvis Festival

"Join us for the inaugural Arizona Elvis Fest, where everything you need to celebrate The King will be conveniently located under one roof. With a lineup of 16 of the world's best Elvis tribute artists, this festival promises an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages."

Through Sept. 23

Starts at 2 p.m. daily

Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort

5001 N. Scottsdale Rd.

https://www.experiencescottsdale.com

Esteban "Spanish Nights"

"Join legendary flamenco guitarist Esteban in ‘Spanish Nights’ as he celebrates more than 30 years serenading audiences. Guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with his full band."

Sept. 22 & 23, 7 p.m.

Tohono Ballroom at El Pedregal

34505 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Admission: $70 - $195

estebanmusic.com/concert-events

1-800-523-4059

SMoCA's Fall Opening Celebration

"Join the fun at SMoCA’s Fall Opening to celebrate a new season of exhibitions. There will be music, a cash bar, and the world premiere of a special solo performance by Nicole L Olson, presented in and inspired by Roelof Knol’s the space in between at this can’t-miss party!"

Sept. 22

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

7374 E. Second St.

Free admission

https://smoca.org/event/fall-opening-celebration

Queen Creek

10th Annual Garlic Fest

"Check out the Olive Mill for a time filled with delicious food, live music, and fun activities for the whole family. They will be serving up a variety of garlic-infused dishes, from classic favorites to more unique offerings like garlic gelato. Dress comfortably and bring your appetite for an experience you won’t forget."

Sept. 23 & 24

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Queen Creek Olive Mill

25062 S. Meridian Rd.

Free admission

https://www.queencreekolivemill.com

Tempe

Boots in the Park

"We are back at Tempe Beach Park for an expanded 2-day event with Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Tyler Hubbard & more!"