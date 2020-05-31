Governor Ducey’s statewide week-long curfew ends, protests continue

Arizona's week-long curfew ended Monday morning at 5 a.m. after going into effect last Sunday amid violent protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Monday, Ducey tweeted out thanks to peaceful protesters and law enforcement and said the Arizona Department of Public Safety would "remain vigilant" and work with other agencies to ensure the safety of residents.

The curfew, which was part of an executive order issued by Governor Doug Ducey on May 31, listed a number of exemptions. Gov. Ducey announced the curfew via his Twitter page on May 31.

On Monday, the day of the curfew's expiration, protesters took the streets for more than a week of protests.

Organizers say they plan to end at 8 p.m., although the curfew is expired.

The governor's decision to institute a curfew came amid growing protest over police brutality and recent police-involved deaths. Protests and unrest have taken place in various U.S. cities, including Salt Lake City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tampa, and Minneapolis, where George Floyd's death occurred.

In Phoenix, protesters have taken to the streets of Downtown Phoenix. Unrest and looting took place in the area of Scottsdale Fashion Square, resulting in property damage.

Violent protests have also taken place in Tucson, according to Gov. Ducey's executive order.