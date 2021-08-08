Hundreds gather in Cottonwood to remember girl who died after she was swept away by floodwaters

On Aug. 8, the Cottonwood community said their final goodbye to a girl who died in a flash flooding.

Faith Moore, 16, was swept away by floodwaters on July 24. Moore's disappearance triggered a search that, at one point, involved over a hundred people. Thermal drones were also used in the search.

Moore was found at around 4:00 p.m. on July 28 near the Verde River.

"Chris and Katie wish to thank all the family, friends, public safety and community that have been with us relentlessly to bring Faith home. The love, prayers and support has been overwhelming and appreciated. Humbly, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Faith is now home," read a statement released by the Moore family.

Hundreds attend memorial service

On Aug. 8, hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Moore, which took place at Verde Community Church.

"Go and run free with the angels. Dance around the golden clouds, for the Lord has chosen you to be with him, and we should feel nothing but proud," said Moore's aunt.

Those at the memorial service say her memory will live on.

"Her laugh was contagious. She would start laughing, and all of our girls would giggle," said one person who spoke during the memorial service. "She left a legacy, and I hope that us, as coaches, can continue to live up to that, and I hope that everybody here takes a little part of her, and is able to continue to grow."

According to an obituary, Moore is survived by her parents, grandparents, great-grandmothers, brothers and a sister.

