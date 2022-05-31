Investigation underway after woman was found dead inside Surprise home by fire crews

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in Surprise on May 31.

The discovery was made in a neighborhood near 163rd Avenue and Grand. According to fire officials, crews were called about a man who was hurt after falling in his front yard, but when crews got t the scene, they found the dead woman.

Surprise Police officials said they are investigating, but have not provided any more information.

