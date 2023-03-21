Latest storm brings more rain, snow to Arizona: Live radar, updates

We're expecting more rain in the Valley and snow in the high country. We have the latest weather updates below for the Phoenix area and northern Arizona.

Phoenix

In the Valley, scattered showers are in the forecast through Wednesday.

Highs in Phoenix will hit the upper-60s Tuesday and low-to-mid-60s on Wednesday. By Thursday, a slow warm-up will start, but we will remain well below average all week.

Northern Arizona

According to the National Weather Service, about a 30% chance of snow is expected Tuesday in Flagstaff, with winds up to 25 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas above 8,000 feet and will last until Wednesday evening.

