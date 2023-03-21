Latest storm brings more rain, snow to Arizona: Live radar, updates

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM MDT until WED 1:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 3:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Latest storm brings more rain, snow to Arizona: Live radar, updates

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Latest storm brings more rain, snow to Arizona

Were expecting more rain in the Valley and snow in the high country. FOX 10s Desiree Fluellen reports.

PHOENIX - We're expecting more rain in the Valley and snow in the high country. We have the latest weather updates below for the Phoenix area and northern Arizona.

Phoenix

In the Valley, scattered showers are in the forecast through Wednesday.

Highs in Phoenix will hit the upper-60s Tuesday and low-to-mid-60s on Wednesday. By Thursday, a slow warm-up will start, but we will remain well below average all week.

Northern Arizona

According to the National Weather Service, about a 30% chance of snow is expected Tuesday in Flagstaff, with winds up to 25 mph. 

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas above 8,000 feet and will last until Wednesday evening.

Latest forecast

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/21/23

Another rainy day for the Valley with a high in the upper-60s.

MORE: Arizona weather forecast: Wet weather is headed our way, again

Latest updates

