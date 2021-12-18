Expand / Collapse search

LIST: Top 10 stories you missed in the news Dec. 13-18

We're halfway through December 2021, and we have a list of what FOX 10 viewers were most interested in reading more about this week, which includes a warning about a violent TikTok trend, the community rallying support for an injured Phoenix Police officer, and the remains being found of a missing Scottsdale man with autism.

Dec. 13-18 top stories

1. Nationwide TikTok challenge causes several school districts to take heightened precautions: A new TikTok challenge has several school districts across the country taking heightened precautions.

Photo taken on Dec, 1, 2020 shows a mobile phone running the TikTok app (Credit: Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa via Getty Images)

2. Fentanyl overdoses become No. 1 cause of death among US adults, ages 18-45: 'A national emergency': Fentanyl overdoses have surged to the leading cause of death for adults between the ages of 18 and 45, according to an analysis of U.S. government data.

3. Phoenix Police officer shot multiple times, suspect in custody, department says: A Phoenix Police officer is on life support and remains in extremely critical condition after being shot, and the person responsible is in custody and facing a multi-million dollar bond, the department said.

4. Colorado trucker in deadly pileup gets 110 years in prison, becomes emotional at sentencing: A jury convicted the truck driver of four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault, four counts of careless driving causing death, two counts of vehicular assault and one count of reckless driving.

Four people died in a fiery crash on I-70 in Lakewood, Colorado on April 25, 2019. Semi truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

5. 'Jubi' Monsif: Remains of missing Scottsdale man found at Mesa canal pump station: The skeletal remains of a 20-year-old Scottsdale man missing for nearly three months were found at a canal pump station in Mesa.

6. Millions sign petition asking for clemency for trucker sentenced to 110 years for deadly pileup: After a truck driver was sentenced to 110 years in prison for causing a fiery pileup that killed four people on a Colorado highway, millions have signed an online petition asking for his sentence to be reduced. 

aguilera-mederos-mug.jpg

(Photo: Lakewood Police Department)

7. Photos of deadly Phoenix road rage suspect vehicle released by police: 38-year-old mother, Stella Montes, was shot during an apparent road rage incident in Phoenix and police released images of the suspect car over a week later.

8. Bodybuilder sentenced to 14 years for attack of woman he later married: A Michigan man was caught on camera beating the woman who is now his wife in 2018.

9. 'It had our whole life in it': Trailer with $50K in supplies stolen from Glendale home: Less than two weeks before Christmas, a Glendale couple had their trailer stolen with $50,000 of supplies in it while still working to make ends meet.

10. What happens to items you bought then returned? They could end up for sale in Phoenix: Ever wondered what happens when you return an item to the store you maybe didn't like? Here's one place it may end up.

