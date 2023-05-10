Man accused of stealing guns, ammo, and presents from Phoenix firefighters' home on Christmas Day

A man has been arrested in connection to the Christmas Day burglary of two Phoenix firefighters' home.

Glendale Police say two Phoenix firefighters reported on Dec. 25, 2022, that their home had been broken into and someone stole more than $10,000 worth of guns, ammunition, hunting supplies, and personal effects.

"Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of things were taken. Guns, all my personal information, birth certificate, social security card, passports, everything, gone. Hunting equipment, Christmas presents. Everything," Normali wrote on Facebook.

Additionally, the firefighters' dog, Bear, was let out of the home during the alleged burglary and had gone missing. Bear was found two days later in a nearby neighborhood.

Normali, along with Jake Walshire, were both working their overnight shifts at the fire station when the burglary happened. They believe the suspect broke in through a sliding door. Tools were even used to cut through a safe.

Investigators worked the case for more than five months and were able to use forensic and DNA evidence to connect 34-year-old Travis Szydelko to the crime, police said.

Szydelko, who had been living in and out of two homes near the victims, was arrested on May 4 after police conducted a search warrant on his residences.

"Identifiable property that was taken during the burglary was located," police said in a news release.

Szydelko was booked into jail and is accused of burglary, criminal damage and misconduct involving weapons.

Area where the crime happened: