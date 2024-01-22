Man attacked woman with hammer in Pinal County, sheriff says

Authorities say a man involved in the assault of an elderly woman in Pinal County has been taken into custody.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Patrick Wolfe hit the victim with a hammer on the night of Jan. 20 near San Tan Valley.

The victim is in critical condition.

After the assault, PCSO said Wolfe stole a truck and fled the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Patrick Wolfe (PCSO)

"Wolfe has ties to California and Prescott," the sheriff's office said. "He is known to carry weapons."

On Sunday, the sheriff's office said Wolfe was taken into custody.

PCSO has not released any further details on the incident.