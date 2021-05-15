Man dies in hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

One person died in a hit-and-run crash near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said.

A Ford Explorer was driving north down 71st Avenue at a "high rate of speed" when it crashed into a Cadillac heading west down Catalina Drive, according to officials.

The driver of the Cadillac, 33-year-old Xavier Cantu, died at the hospital from his injuries.

The occupants inside of the Ford Explorer reportedly ran away on foot before police arrived.

It is not known if either party was impaired, and the investigation is ongoing.

