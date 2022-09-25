Man finds father stabbed to death inside Glendale home, police say

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Glendale.

Glendale Police say officers responded to a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 24 after a man found his 54-year-old father stabbed inside a home.

"The victim was lying in the kitchen with a knife on the ground next to him," police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the stabbing.