Man wanted for Ulta Beauty robbery in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - Silent Witness is looking for a man accused of robbing an Ulta Beauty in south Phoenix after reportedly threatening employees that he would "shoot up the place."
Police say the robbery happened at a location near 24th Street and Baseline Road on the afternoon of Jan. 29.
The suspect stood in line until a register opened, then demanded employees to put money in a store bag while threatening them.
He is believed to be a 6'3", 250-pound Black or Hispanic male with black hair and born eyes. He was seen wearing a black hat, red shirt and blue jeans.
