Man wanted for Ulta Beauty robbery in south Phoenix

Silent Witness is looking for a man accused of robbing an Ulta Beauty in south Phoenix after reportedly threatening employees that he would "shoot up the place."

Police say the robbery happened at a location near 24th Street and Baseline Road on the afternoon of Jan. 29.

The suspect stood in line until a register opened, then demanded employees to put money in a store bag while threatening them.

He is believed to be a 6'3", 250-pound Black or Hispanic male with black hair and born eyes. He was seen wearing a black hat, red shirt and blue jeans.

