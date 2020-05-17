Mandatory evacuations ordered for Cave Creek after 'East Desert Fire' grows to 1,500 acres

Officials say a mandatory evacuation is in effect for Cave Creek due to a human-caused brush fire in the Tonto National Forest north of Phoenix.

The "East Desert Fire" is burning near 24th Street and Desert Hills Drive and grew to 1,500 acres early Monday morning.

Crews say winds are pushing the fire through dry vegetation.

An estimated 40 homes have been evacuated due to the fire.

About 200 firefighters from the Phoenix, Rural Metro, Glendale, and Daisy Mountain Fire Departments are on the scene.

As of 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the fire was 40% contained.

Crews also battled a small brush fire near Highway 87 and Highway 188 Sunday. Authorities say it was human-caused.