Maricopa County election audit lawyer says results won't be 'changing anyone’s vote'

Attorneys representing Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said there’s no reason the audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results should be stopped right now.

They also maintained the audit won’t change anything about who was elected.

"Joe Biden’s going to be the president at the end of this audit. Mark Kelly’s going to be the Senator at the end of this audit. This isn’t changing anyone’s vote, and so if they’re going to get a renewed TRO they have to show you irreparable injury. Which person has been irreparably injured or will be while this case unfolds?" said Kory Langhofer, Attorney for Senate President Fann.

Lawyers representing both Republicans and Democrats argued back and forth in a lawsuit that looked to at least temporarily stop the audit taking place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

The firm running the recount, Cyber Ninjas, wants to keep the methods of the audit sealed.

"What our client earnestly wishes is that plaintiffs would work with us. If they see something in violation of the law, bring it to our attention," says Alexander Kolodin, Cyber Ninjas Attorney.

The state's Democratic Party has raised serious questions about security and processes in the lawsuit.

Fann went on KTAR radio Tuesday morning to talk about the audit, saying, "Some of the media that’s been out there are trying to connect everything with Stop the Steal, QAnon, which has never ever been the situation. When this first started from the very beginning, I contacted the board of supervisors and said, 'We’re going to have problems with this election. I could tell by the emails, we need to do a full-on audit.'"

The state Senate used its subpoena power to take possession of all 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County and the machines that counted them, along with computer hard drives full of data. They’ve handed the materials over to Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based consultancy with no election experience run by a man who has shared unfounded conspiracy theories claiming the official 2020 presidential election results are illegitimate.

The process is alarming election professionals who fear the auditors are not up to the complex task and will severely undermine faith in democracy.

"I think the activities that are taking place here are reckless and they in no way, shape or form resemble an audit," said Jennifer Morrell, a partner at Elections Group, a consulting firm advising state and local election officials, which has not worked in Arizona.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

