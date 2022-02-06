Maricopa County health centers offer free N95 masks, COVID-19 test kits

A Maricopa County healthcare center that serves tens of thousands of patients is offering COVID-19 testing, free N95 masks and test kits for residents.

Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health (NOAH) is a healthcare center offering a full range of primary and preventative health services for people of all ages, and this now includes COVID-19 testing and prevention. They offer eight locations and serve around 40,000 patients.

‘We have COVID testing as well as drug testing," said Katrina Morgan, chief operating officer at NOAH. "We’re able to take care of you in your car, which is a safer environment for you and our staff, and it’s quick and easy - and we’re able to test you and get you results in the same day."

Morgan says the federal government chose about 200 different sites to be part of the N95 mask distribution program. The medical provider is currently waiting on another shipment of around 10,000 masks that will be ready to distribute to the community and others in need.

Just yesterday, NOAH reportedly handed out 1000 COVID-19 test kits, and they are waiting for more shipments to come for that as well.

"At this time today we do have masks and COVID testing kits available for pick-up, but supply does change every day," Morgan said. "So give us a call or check our website to see the supply."

Appointments are not needed to pick up a mask, but Morgan recommends calling ahead to check on the supply.

More information: https://noahhelps.org/

