Mesa restaurant sending supplies to Navajo Nation amid COVID-19

It's a long drive -- six hours -- up to these small towns on the Navajo Nation.

Marco Meraz has been driving donations up for weeks now.

"There really isn't anything in place to get these supplies to the most remote areas and in these remote areas, there are families who are quarantined, mostly because the head of household has coronavirus," he said.

The Navajo Nation now has more COVID-19 infections per capita than New York. With so many Navajo families in need, Mesa restaurant Republica Empanada is sending supplies to the Navajo Nation.

Meraz and other volunteers have been dropping donations off at doorsteps.

"We were closed down, at our restaurant Republica Empanada, which is our family restaurant," Meraz said. "Our dining room closed. I told them I would do a donation drive."

The drive proved to be successful, as dozens of volunteers came forward with necessities that Arizona Navajo families desperately need.

"In the days that followed, we received videos and pictures and emails thanking us for what we did," Meraz said. "[It] just showed how necessary it was to get donations up there, however we can."

