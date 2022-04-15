Mesa woman who was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend speaks out about her recovery

A Phoenix area woman who survived being shot in the head is speaking out about her ordeal.

The suspected gunman in Vanessa Martinez's shooting, according to investigators, Antwon Wilford. Wilford is Martinez's ex-boyfriend.

We last spoke with Martinez just a month after the incident, which happened in September 2021. On April 15, Martinez gave us an update after another surgery. She underwent two surgeries in a week, and said she is fighting through it, because her life was saved for a reason.

"I am getting through it," said Martinez. "It is just day by day."

Nowadays, Martinez is still living with a reminder of what happened to her, seven months ago, in the form of a visible scar on her head.

"'If I can't have you, no one can,' and then I was shot, and my son, who…was four at the time, saw it all, and he was the one to tell the detective," said Martinez.

Martinez's shooting later turned into a barricade situation, which led police and SWAT team members to make their way into the apartment. All three of their children were there at the time, and luckily, they were not hurt. Wilford was arrested by officers.

Since the shooting, Martinez has had skull reconstructive surgeries. She lives in intense pain, and she can't work or live independently anymore.

"I have nerve damage, I have brain damage, which I am blessed it didn't damage me to the point I can't walk or talk," said Martinez.

Martinez says it is now her mission to help other women in the same situation..

"Learn from me. Use the resources out there. Do not try to leave on your own. Call 211, call the DV hotline. Reach out to an advocate. Get help in getting out safely," said Martinez.

