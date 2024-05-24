Expand / Collapse search

Midwife issued suspension for 'tortuous labor'; 10-year-old meets 'Rosie the Riveter' | Nightly Roundup

Updated  May 24, 2024 7:34pm MST
PHOENIX - From a midwife who was issued an emergency suspension after a client's baby died in labor to a 10-year-old girl who celebrated her birthday by meeting a 100-year-old original ‘Rosie the Riveter,' here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 24, 2024.

1. Midwife suspended after patient describes a 'tortuous labor'

'Tortuous labor': Baby's death leads to midwife suspended by Arizona State Board of Nursing
'Tortuous labor': Baby's death leads to midwife suspended by Arizona State Board of Nursing

A Gilbert-based certified nurse midwife was suspended by the state and this comes more than a year after her former client's baby died during labor. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

2. 10-year-old girl meets 100-year-old 'Rosie the Riveter' for her birthday

10-year-old girl meets 100-year-old 'Rosie the Riveter' in Mesa
10-year-old girl meets 100-year-old 'Rosie the Riveter' in Mesa

A piece of history living in the Valley: an original "Rosie the Riveter" has just turned 100 years old! And she was greeted by a young girl who had been waiting to meet her.

3. Arizona Restaurant Week receives complaints about prices

Arizona Restaurant Week receives complaints for rising prices
Arizona Restaurant Week receives complaints for rising prices

Arizona Restaurant Week has received some pushback for raising prices this year. Restaurant owners and chefs are saying its not their fault.

4. Arizona Humane Society has nearly 800 kittens that need homes

Arizona Humane has nearly 800 kittens looking for homes, foster families
Arizona Humane has nearly 800 kittens looking for homes, foster families

Almost 800 orphaned kittens are ready to be adopted (or fostered) at the Arizona Humane Society. It's the highest number in almost a decade.

5. Coyotes euthanized after attack in Scottsdale neighborhood

Coyotes euthanized after an attack in a Scottsdale neighborhood
Coyotes euthanized after an attack in a Scottsdale neighborhood

Arizona Game and Fish euthanizes two coyotes after an attack in a Scottsdale neighborhood.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 5/24/24

Prepare for highs in the upper 90s over Memorial Day weekend.