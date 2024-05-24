Midwife issued suspension for 'tortuous labor'; 10-year-old meets 'Rosie the Riveter' | Nightly Roundup

article

From a midwife who was issued an emergency suspension after a client's baby died in labor to a 10-year-old girl who celebrated her birthday by meeting a 100-year-old original ‘Rosie the Riveter,' here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 24, 2024.

1. Midwife suspended after patient describes a ‘tortuous labor’

Featured article

2. 10-year-old girl meets 100-year-old ‘Rosie the Riveter’ for her birthday

Featured article

3. Arizona Restaurant Week receives complaints about prices

Featured article

4. Arizona Humane Society has nearly 800 kittens that need homes

Featured article

5. Coyotes euthanized after attack in Scottsdale neighborhood

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight