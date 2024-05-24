Midwife issued suspension for 'tortuous labor'; 10-year-old meets 'Rosie the Riveter' | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a midwife who was issued an emergency suspension after a client's baby died in labor to a 10-year-old girl who celebrated her birthday by meeting a 100-year-old original ‘Rosie the Riveter,' here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 24, 2024.
1. Midwife suspended after patient describes a ‘tortuous labor’
A Gilbert-based certified nurse midwife was suspended by the state and this comes more than a year after her former client's baby died during labor. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
2. 10-year-old girl meets 100-year-old ‘Rosie the Riveter’ for her birthday
A piece of history living in the Valley: an original "Rosie the Riveter" has just turned 100 years old! And she was greeted by a young girl who had been waiting to meet her.
3. Arizona Restaurant Week receives complaints about prices
Arizona Restaurant Week has received some pushback for raising prices this year. Restaurant owners and chefs are saying its not their fault.
4. Arizona Humane Society has nearly 800 kittens that need homes
Almost 800 orphaned kittens are ready to be adopted (or fostered) at the Arizona Humane Society. It's the highest number in almost a decade.
5. Coyotes euthanized after attack in Scottsdale neighborhood
Arizona Game and Fish euthanizes two coyotes after an attack in a Scottsdale neighborhood.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 5/24/24
Prepare for highs in the upper 90s over Memorial Day weekend.