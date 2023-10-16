Nightly Roundup: JJ Vallow's remains to be returned to family; new body cam footage of April McLaughlin

Tonight's top stories include the report of JJ Vallow's remains being released to his family; Will Smith breaking his silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir and the tragic death of two sisters from the West Valley.
1. Lori Vallow: Judge orders release of 'Doomsday Mom' murder victim's body to family
A judge in Idaho has ordered the body of one of 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow's murder victims be released to his family.
2. Body cam shows welfare check for mother of accused animal, elder abuser
Body cam shows welfare check for mother of accused animal, elder abuser
The Chandler Police Department released body cam footage to FOX 10 on Oct. 16 from June 30 showing a welfare check at April McLaughlin's home. She's the woman Chandler Police officers accuse of animal and elder abuse. The check came after her mother, Kathleen McLaughlin, reported she was being abused while visiting a library.
3. Phoenix firefighters respond to HAZMAT situation
Firefighters are at the scene of what officials described as a HAZMAT situation in Phoenix.
4. Will Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir: ‘Emotional blindness sets in’
The 'King Richard' star took to Instagram and noted that notifications are off.
5. Speed, impairment considered factors in Surprise crash that killed 2 sisters, PD says
Two sisters were killed in a crash in Surprise just after 2 a.m. on Saturday and a man who police say was involved in the crash was detained.