Nightly Roundup: New teen violence arrest; assisted living facility residents evacuated

PHOENIX - From the latest developments in a teen assault investigation in the Far East Valley to what happened that led to dozens of people being evacuated from an assisted living facility, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, January 12, 2023.
1. Latest on teen violence in the East Valley
The suspect, identified as a 19-year-old, was arrested days after the arrest of Jacob Pennington was announced by officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
2. Assisted living facility damaged by flooding
The incident happened near the Prescott Valley Civic Center, according to fire officials.
3. Latest on ‘Doomsday Mom’ husband
The lawyer representing the husband of the so-called 'Doomsday Mom' is asking a judge to allow him to withdraw from the case.
4. Victims of Medicaid scam find legit rehab
While the aftermath of Arizona's massive Medicaid scandal is not over, some patients who once were challenged in trying to find a legit place to get clean have finally found a place to do so.
5. A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Jan. 12-15)
The southbound Loop 101 between Princess Dr./Pima Rd. and Shea Blvd.; westbound US 60 between Crismon Rd. and Loop 202 in Mesa; westbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 101; and westbound I-10 ramp at 32nd St. will be closed starting Friday night.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 1/12/2024
It's been quite cold over the past couple of days. When can we expect warmer temperatures?