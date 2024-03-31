'No Remorse': The Trial of Lori Vallow | A FOX 10 Special

In this FOX 10 Special, "No Remorse," we're taking you into the trial and eventual conviction of Lori Vallow, the mother who killed her two children and her lover's wife.

Lori lived in Arizona with her children but moved to Rexburg, Idaho after she fell in love with Chad Daybell, an author who wrote about the end of times. By December 2019, her children were reported missing, and it stayed that way for nearly a year.

That's only the beginning.

The kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, would later be found dead and buried in her and Chad's backyard on June 9, 2020, in Salem, Idaho.

In this story, you'll find additional coverage from the documentary that dives deep into the case of Lori Vallow and the tragic murder of her children.

"At any point in the last four years, you name me one time she has showed remorse. I haven’t seen it." - Larry Woodock, JJ's grandfather

Who is featured in this special? (In order of appearance)

Lori Vallow: The mother of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Chad Daybell: A doomsday author and the fifth husband of Lori Vallow

Larry & Kay Woodcock: The grandparents of JJ Vallow

Tammy Daybell: Late wife of Chad Daybell

Vicki Hoban: Tammy Daybell’s aunt

Charles Vallow: Lori's former husband who was shot and killed by her brother Alex Cox

Nate Eaton: East Idaho News Director and reporter

Leah Sottile: Author of "When the Moon Turns to Blood"

Tracy Poff: Woman summoned for jury duty

Tom Evans: Alternate juror

Kirk Nurmi: Former lawyer for Jodi Arias

Rick Alan Ross: Founder of Cult Education Institute

Melanie Gibb: Former friend of Lori Vallow

Zulema Pastenes: Former friend of Lori Vallow

Brandon Boudreaux: Ex-husband of Melani Pawlowski, Lori's neice

Rich Robertson: Private investigator

Ray Hermosillo: Rexburg Police Department Detective

Summer Shiflet: Lori Vallow's sister

Colby Ryan: Lori Vallow's oldest son

Megan Eyden: Lori Vallow's cousin

Dr. Garth Warren: Ada County Coroner

Samantha Gwilliam: Tammy Daybell's sister

Audrey Barattiero: Former friend of Lori Vallow

Jim Archilbald: Lori Vallow's attorney

Judge Steven Boyce: Judge for the case against Lori Vallow

Paul Penzone: Former Maricopa County Sheriff

Lori + Chad

Chad was also a member of the LDS church and a self-published author who wrote doomsday-focused fiction loosely based on church teachings. He married Tammy Daybell in 1990, and they had five kids.

Prosecutors say he met Lori at a conference in Utah in 2018. The two purportedly felt an "instant connection" and claimed they had been married to each other in a past life, according to police records.

Friends of the couple told investigators that the pair shared the same unusual beliefs, including that they could tell if someone had been taken over by an evil spirit.

Lori on the run

Lori was first charged with two felony counts of child abandonment, obstruction, solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

Once the kids were found on June 9, 2020, she was charged in connection with their murders, as well as her husband's late wife's murder.

Below are several of her mugshots.

Court coverage

After Lori was found guilty on all the counts against her, she spoke directly to the courtroom during sentencing.

"Jesus knows me and Jesus understands me. I mourn with all of you who mourn my children and Tammy. Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here. Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen. Fatal side effects from medications happen," Lori said, in part.

Click here to listen to all the court audio files in this case.

Lori faces more charges in Maricopa County

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Vallow in February 2022 for conspiring to kill her niece's former husband, Brandon Boudreaux. She's also been indicted on charges of conspiring to kill her previous husband, Charles Vallow.

Charles was shot and killed by Alex Cox in July 2019, who claimed it was self-defense.

Lori is being held at a jail in Maricopa County.

What's next for Chad?

Chad's trial begins April 1 for the same murder charges in connection to the deaths of JJ, Tylee and his late wife Tammy Daybell. The state of Idaho is seeking the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Tammy Daybell was initially described as having died in her sleep of natural causes. But an autopsy showed she was asphyxiated to death, Prosecutor Lindsey Blake told jurors earlier this month.

More FOX 10 coverage on this case

Youtube videos/court audio files: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjk-Nxa5HqPteH7fRMMUzb45EuMkS-cEb

