Nourish Phoenix offers healthy food boxes for families in need

With inflation at record levels, making a healthy meal at home can be a real challenge for many Arizona families.

Nonprofit NourishPHX says they have a solution and have found a new way to make sure it's accessible for everyone.

It's a new kind of happy hour. One built on a healthy diet to feed families who need it most.

"We know that people work, and they may not be able to come to us in the morning," said Beth Fiorenza with NourishPHX.

The nonprofit is expanding their hours to make sure twice a month families can pick up food boxes until 6 p.m.

"We've got working families, working parents, maybe kids get out of school," Fiorenza said. "Having that 4 to 6 time frame just gives those families another option and to have this food available to them and everybody else is important to our mission, to what we do."

It's a way to make sure families don't rely on fast food.

Fiorenza says more than 150 families a day rely on them for free healthy food, but they also get help in preparing it.

"In south Phoenix, our kids here are Vitamin A deficient, there's a lot of diabetes in families so we want to make sure they're getting what they need," she said. "Not only do they get the box, but we provide recipes. We do a chef series called Think Inside the Box and creating healthy recipes from what you see here."

She says the one-of-a-kind program couldn't come at a better time.

"With food prices going up, gas prices going up, it's really important that healthy food is accessible to everybody," she said.

More info: https://nourishphx.org/

