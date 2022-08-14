Nurse accused in deadly crash, man details monkeypox diagnosis, Glendale murder: this week's top stories

It's been a busy week with a mix of top FOX 10 Phoenix stories that include assault, deadly crashes, monkeypox, murder and a cold case being solved. A nurse is accused of causing a crash that killed several, an Arizona man details his monkeypox diagnosis, and a woman is accused of killing her boyfriend. Here are this week's top stories, from Aug. 7-13.

1. Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter: Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection causing a deadly crash.

Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Houston, is charged with 6 counts of murder and 5 counts of gross vehicular manslaughter. If convicted, she faces 90 years to life in prison.

2. Man wanted for torture, sex assault of ex with hot hair straightener found shot 7 times: The U.S. Marshals tracked down a dangerous suspect who is accused of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend. But by the time they found him, he had been shot multiple times - but police aren't sure who pulled the trigger.

Dekenta Pachman, 30, is accused of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex with a hot hair straightener. He was later found shot multiple times

3. Arizona man details his monkeypox diagnosis as cases rise in the country: A Valley man who wishes to remain anonymous says he's battling the illness and explains the issues that come with it. "I woke up Sunday morning and my lip was just completely swollen, and on the top of it was just a little white spot, and it was just oozing stuff," he said.

4. Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood. It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns.

5. Sedona will pay residents to not use homes as Airbnb rentals: The city council approved a $240,000 program earlier this week that would incentivize homeowners to lease out their homes to local workers because of a lack of affordable housing.

6. Glendale woman stabs and kills her boyfriend after apparent argument, police say: When officers arrived, officers found 29-year-old Nathaniel Richard Yardley who had been stabbed several times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

7. Ashton Kutcher diagnosed with vasculitis: What you should know about the disease: "Like, two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium," Kutcher explained.

Ashton Kutcher, in a photo taken in July 2022 (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

8. ‘Prey’ review: The hunter becomes the hunted in the latest ‘Predator’ movie: Writer Patrick Aison and director Dan Trachtenberg developed an original screenplay about the first contact between Predators and their human prey in the Americas.

Amber Midthunder as Naru in 20th Century Studios' PREY, exclusively on Hulu. Photo by David Bukach. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

9. Florida cold case solved: Suspect's family comes forward to help solve 30-year-old murder: The family members of Robert Cates, a man accused of killing his friend in 1992, came forward to law enforcement to help solve the cold case, investigators announced during a news conference held exactly 30 years to the date of the crime.

Pictured: John Stagner (Photos via Orange County Sheriff's Office)

10. Reports of armed intruder prompt lockdown at El Mirage school; suspect arrested: All students are safe after an El Mirage elementary school went on lockdown for reports of an armed man on campus. The suspect was arrested, and three parents were taken into custody after trying to get on campus during the lockdown.