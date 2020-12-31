Old Town Scottsdale expecting large crowds for New Year's Eve despite the pandemic

On a New Year's Eve like no other, many people are flocking to Old Town Scottsdale for some socially distanced fun.

"We like to do something with New Year's with family and get together at our house, but this year changed it a little bit."

Rick Shah and his family of four traveled down from Chicago for some warm weather and nature. They're staying away from extended family due to the pandemic.

"This year changed it a little bit. We'll be more conservative so figured 'You know what, let's get out of town and spend some nice time here down in Scottsdale.'"

Like so many others, the Shah family is also hitting up the many area restaurants which are operating at 50% capacity.

"Everyone seems very compliant down here and it's been pretty well done in the COVID era."

Then there are others out and about who haven't had as great an experience when it comes to COVID-19 protocols being followed.

"Honestly it was kind of surprising not everybody was wearing masks but they seat everyone, like, kind of six feet away."

The Jacobs family also came in from out of town for the holiday. They're driving this week from Los Angeles to Scottsdale.

"We're just going to hang out at the hotel with some friends, have some drinks, watch fireworks," said Sarah Jacobs.

Many restaurants who would normally see big crowds on New Year's Eve are actually closing before midnight to try and make sure not too many people gather and that they're safe.