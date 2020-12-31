Expand / Collapse search

Old Town Scottsdale expecting large crowds for New Year's Eve despite the pandemic

By
Published 
Holidays
FOX 10 Phoenix

Many flocking to Old Town Scottsdale for a socially distanced New Year’s Eve

While many restaurants and bars are closing their doors this New Year's Eve, that's not stopping people from going out and enjoying Old Town Scottsdale to ring in the new year.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - On a New Year's Eve like no other, many people are flocking to Old Town Scottsdale for some socially distanced fun.

"We like to do something with New Year's with family and get together at our house, but this year changed it a little bit."

Rick Shah and his family of four traveled down from Chicago for some warm weather and nature. They're staying away from extended family due to the pandemic.

"This year changed it a little bit. We'll be more conservative so figured 'You know what, let's get out of town and spend some nice time here down in Scottsdale.'"

Like so many others, the Shah family is also hitting up the many area restaurants which are operating at 50% capacity.

"Everyone seems very compliant down here and it's been pretty well done in the COVID era."

Then there are others out and about who haven't had as great an experience when it comes to COVID-19 protocols being followed.

"Honestly it was kind of surprising not everybody was wearing masks but they seat everyone, like, kind of six feet away."

The Jacobs family also came in from out of town for the holiday. They're driving this week from Los Angeles to Scottsdale.

"We're just going to hang out at the hotel with some friends, have some drinks, watch fireworks," said Sarah Jacobs.

Many restaurants who would normally see big crowds on New Year's Eve are actually closing before midnight to try and make sure not too many people gather and that they're safe.

A new year: what to expect for Phoenix's economy in 2021
slideshow

A new year: what to expect for Phoenix's economy in 2021

Even though Arizona saw a loss of jobs this year, the Chamber of Commerce says Phoenix's economy will be back in 2021.

Arizonans reconsider New Year's Eve plans as COVID-19 cases continue to surge
slideshow

Arizonans reconsider New Year's Eve plans as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

Arizonans aren't planning their New Year's Eve as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some businesses are still trying to attract customers by taking precautions.

World of Illumination runs through Jan. 3, raising money for a good cause
slideshow

World of Illumination runs through Jan. 3, raising money for a good cause

Watch over a million holiday lights twinkle in Tempe while also supporting Make-A-Wish Arizona.