I-17 in Phoenix reopens after deadly rollover crash

One person has died in a rollover crash on Interstate 17 near 7th Street, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. Officials did not say how many cars were involved or what led up to the accident.

The southbound lanes were shut down in the area with all traffic leaving at 7th Street, but they have since reopened.

