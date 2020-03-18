Parts of the Valley battered by stormy weather

It's been a gloomy afternoon for many parts of the Valley, and now, a storm has brought rain and even hail to parts of the Valley Wednesday.

According to officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, parts of the Valley experienced moderate to heavy rain earlier Wednesday afternoon. Pea-sized hail with winds in excess of 50 mph will also be possible with the storm.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued by National Weather Service officials until 6:00 a.m. Thursday for Flagstaff and other cities in the area, with six to 10 inches of snow expected in Flagstaff.

