Pedestrian going to be OK after being hit by a Scottsdale driver, police say

A pedestrian was struck by a driver in Scottsdale on Wednesday afternoon, the police department said.

The crash happened at Raintree Drive and Thompson Peak Parkway.

The victim was taken to the hospital as a precaution but is expected to be OK, says Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin.

There's no word on what caused the crash and if the driver stayed at the scene.

