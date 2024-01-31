Pluto: Arizona's state planet? It could happen if bill is passed

Pluto may soon be named the state planet of Arizona, as a bill that aims to make that happen advanced at the State Capitol on Jan. 31.

House Bill 2477 is sponsored by State Representative Justin Wilmeth (R-District 2), and aims to honor Arizona's unique connection to Pluto's discovery.

"Every major research and discovery having to do with Pluto has ties to Arizona," said Kevin Schindler.

Schindler is a historian at Lowell Observatory, where the former planet was discovered.

"In 1905, Christopher Lowell, who founded his observatory in Flagstaff, thought there was a ninth planet out there. He began searching for it," said Schindler.

Lowell passed away in 1916. A decade later, the search to find the ninth planet was back on.

"A young man from Kansas named Clay Tombaugh, he taught himself astronomy, he was a farmer. After a year of being hired, he discovered what we call today Pluto," said Schindler.

Pluto, as seen in a photo taken by the New Horizons spacecraft. (Photo by NASA/APL/SwRI via Getty Images)

Pluto was discovered on Feb. 18, 1930. It was once considered to be the ninth planet in the solar system, but was later re-classified as a ‘dwarf planet.’

"One of the exciting things about Pluto is we're watching science, as it happens," said Schindler

Schindler was able to share the history of Pluto with the House Government Committee, who approved the bill in an eight-to-one vote.

"Obviously, a lot of serious business for our lawmakers, but this was kind of a lighthearted thing that really has a lot to do with pride to the state, and kind of a fun thing in the middle of the grind of a serious legislation," said Schindler.