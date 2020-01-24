Police: 5 shot, 1 dead in two unrelated shootings in Glendale

Glendale Police officials say a total of five people were shot, one of them fatally, in two unrelated shootings in the West Valley city Friday night.

According to officials, one shooting happened in an area north of Maryland and 47th Avenue. In that shooting, two people were shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are looking for a suspect in connection with this incident, but did not release a description of the suspect.

As for the other shooting, officers were dispatched to an area east of Glendale and 67th Avenues. Three people were shot in this shooting, one fatally. Of the two who were taken to the hospital, one of them suffered life-threatening injuries. Police officials say they are not looking for a suspect in connection with this incident, but did say no arrests have been made at this time.