Police investigating shooting at Tempe strip mall that injured 2 people

An investigation is underway following a shooting at a strip mall in Tempe on July 4.

The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Baseline Road and 48th Street. According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 11:40 a.m., and when they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

"Both are being transported to local hospitals, one with a life-threatening injury and one with a non-life threatening injury," read a portion of the statement.

Witnesses say at first, because of the July 4 holiday, they thought the loud pops were fireworks only to realize soon after that it was a lot more serious.

