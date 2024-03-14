President Biden traveling to Phoenix on March 19-20

President Joe Biden will visit Arizona and Nevada next week, the White House confirmed to FOX 10.

The president will first head to Reno and Las Vegas before traveling to Phoenix on March 19 and 20. March 19 is the date of Arizona's Presidential Preference Election.

Additional details of Biden's visit have not yet been announced.

President Joe Biden speaking in Tempe, Arizona on Sept. 28.

Biden visited Arizona in September of last year.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris was in the Valley as part of her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour.