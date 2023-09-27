President Joe Biden in Arizona for 2nd trip since August

President Joe Biden has arrived in Arizona for the second time since August.

Air Force One landed during the evening hours at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. The President traveled to Arizona from San Francisco, where he was attending a fundraiser.

The visit was announced a week ago. At the time, officials said President Biden is scheduled to deliver a democracy-focused address in Arizona that will also pay tribute to the late John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential candidate who represented the state in the U.S. Senate for more than three decades.

The issue of "preserving democracy" is expected to be a key theme in President Biden's campaign for a second term in office. It was an issue that has been battled in and out of court several times in Arizona.

Some, however, have criticized the President for not having plans to leave the Phoenix area and head to the U.S.-Mexico Border, at a time when the area has made national headlines for being one of the busiest spots in Southwestern U.S. for illegal migrant crossings.

In the meantime, area sheriffs, like the sheriff in Cochise County, are demanding the president send relief.

President staying in Downtown Phoenix

After Air Force One landed in Phoenix, the presidential motorcade arrived in Downtown Phoenix.

Updates, as they happen

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.