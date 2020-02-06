Queen Creek considers starting its own police department

Queen Creek is expanding rapidly and now the town is considering creating its own police department.

Thursday night, town leaders will hold a meeting to discuss the potential addition of the police department.

Last year, the Queen Creek Town Council met to discuss a study that provided three options for law enforcement: maintain a contract with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, contract with another law enforcement entity, or start its own police department.

Town leaders say a Queen Creek Police Department would include 55 officers and a chief. Funds for the department would come from existing public safety tax revenues and would not increase taxes.

The town is growing about 6-10% each year and currently has 52,000 residents.

The meeting will take place at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m.