Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez's Hearty Vegetable Soup
article
This hearty yet filling soup won’t spoil your New Years diet. It’s easy, healthy and perfect for a chilly winter evening! Plus, it’s a great way to get your kids to eat all their veggies at once! Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 1 small yellow onion
- 3 garlic cloves
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 6 carrots, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, cropped
- 1 32 oz can vegetable stock
- 1 cup green beans
- 2 zucchinis, chopped
- 2 tbsp butter
- 4 oz tomato sauce, chopped
- 2 Roma tomatoes
- 1.5 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp pepper
Instructions:
- Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium/high heat
- Add onions and garlic and sauté until onions become translucent
- Add carrots to soften
- Add broth and bring to a boil
- Stir in remaining veggies and tomato sauce
- Add butter, salt/pepper and anything other spices you like!
- Simmer for at least 20 minutes
- Enjoy!
- Follow me @sylestefox10 for more recipes!
More recipes:
Advertisement