Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez's Hearty Vegetable Soup

This hearty yet filling soup won’t spoil your New Years diet. It’s easy, healthy and perfect for a chilly winter evening! Plus, it’s a great way to get your kids to eat all their veggies at once! Enjoy! 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 small yellow onion
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 6 carrots, chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, cropped
  • 1 32 oz can vegetable stock
  • 1 cup green beans
  • 2 zucchinis, chopped
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 4 oz tomato sauce, chopped
  • 2 Roma tomatoes
  • 1.5 tbsp salt
  • 1 tbsp pepper

Instructions: 

  1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium/high heat
  2. Add onions and garlic and sauté until onions become translucent
  3. Add carrots to soften
  4. Add broth and bring to a boil
  5. Stir in remaining veggies and tomato sauce
  6. Add butter, salt/pepper and anything other spices you like!
  7. Simmer for at least 20 minutes
  8. Enjoy!
  9. Follow me @sylestefox10 for more recipes!

