Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez's Hearty Vegetable Soup

article

This hearty yet filling soup won’t spoil your New Years diet. It’s easy, healthy and perfect for a chilly winter evening! Plus, it’s a great way to get your kids to eat all their veggies at once! Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 small yellow onion

3 garlic cloves

2 tbsp olive oil

6 carrots, chopped

2 celery stalks, cropped

1 32 oz can vegetable stock

1 cup green beans

2 zucchinis, chopped

2 tbsp butter

4 oz tomato sauce, chopped

2 Roma tomatoes

1.5 tbsp salt

1 tbsp pepper

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium/high heat Add onions and garlic and sauté until onions become translucent Add carrots to soften Add broth and bring to a boil Stir in remaining veggies and tomato sauce Add butter, salt/pepper and anything other spices you like! Simmer for at least 20 minutes Enjoy! Follow me @sylestefox10 for more recipes!

More recipes: