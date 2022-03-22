Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian woman in Scottsdale says her family faces stark choices

A Ukrainian woman living in Scottsdale is speaking out about her life in recent weeks, as the Russian invasion of her country of birth continues.

Olesia Delalande is the only member of her family in the United States, as everyone in her immediate and extended family are in Ukraine.

"It has been difficult in that my every morning starts with a call to my family and checking that everyone is alive," said Olesia Delalande, whose father made the decision to stay in Ukraine.

"My father, he's too old for the army, so he's volunteering. He's doing the best he can to help," said Olesia.

Olesia says her family is in temporary housing currently, but that is only guaranteed until the end of this month. Her mother's choice right now will be to either flee to Poland, or to the United States.

"Mentally, she just has this sort of survivor's remorse," said Olesia. "She cannot give me a green light and say 'OK, buy me a ticket. I'm getting out of here.'"

Olesia's mother is fortunate, as she already has a visa, and could land in America. Other Ukrainians without a visa are not in the same position.

"Last time I checked, maybe a week or so ago, the wait line to get into an American embassy was about 80 days," said Olesia.

Olesia is worried, but knows some have it even worse.

"What is even more terrible is to realize: I might be among the lucky ones that has to worry about their parents, but not their children," said Olesia.

