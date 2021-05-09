Seven injured, one dead after downtown Phoenix hotel shooting

Phoenix Police say seven people are injured and one man is dead after a shooting broke out at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Phoenix overnight.

Officers were called to the hotel on 2nd Street and Monroe and found that multiple people had been shot. The victims were all between the ages of 18 to 22 years old and are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

While the seven shooting victims were taken to various Valley hospitals, police found a man's dead body inside of the hotel. His identity has not been released.

Police say an argument broke out between a group of people that were attending some kind of event there, and at some point, more than one person fired a gun.

Monroe Street is closed between 1st and 3rd Street while police investigate.

Details about the suspects involved were not released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police.

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: