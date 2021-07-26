Shocking video: Group escapes floodwaters after car is washed away near Sycamore Creek

A terrifying moment for a group of people at Sycamore Creek this past weekend was caught on video as they narrowly made it out of swift floodwaters.

Cell phone video by Zahid Mendez showed the moments a man in a green SUV tried to drive through the rushing water along Sycamore Creek in the Tonto National Forest.

The SUV is quickly swept away before toppling over.

The man and two kids climb on top of the SUV as water rushes past it. It then rolls over again, sending them into the water.

Several bystanders jump into the dangerous waters. First, the two sons are pulled to safety, then a few feet down the bank, the dad comes to shore.

It's yet another reminder about how dangerous these washes can be if you try to drive through them, especially when the washes are filled with floodwaters.

Driving around floodwaters is extremely dangerous, and this past weekend, a girl and teenager were swept away by rushing water in separate incidents.

The girl, 4, was recovered and pronounced dead. The teen is still being looked for by more than a hundred people near Cottonwood.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement



