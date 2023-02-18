Shooting at west Phoenix park leaves man dead, teen hurt
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting at a park in west Phoenix that left a man dead and a teenager injured.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 51st and Campbell Avenues at around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 17 and found 28-year-old Gilberto Perez Rodriguez with a gunshot wound.
Rodriguez was taken to a hospital where he later died.
After the shooting occurred, a teenager showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
